Love and Thunder, its origin and powers, explained

Just like in the comics, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is riddled with weapons so powerful that would make cosmic entities like the Celestials or Galactus himself tremble. And one of these deadly objects is the Necrosword that wields Christian Bale’s Cap in Thor: Love and Thunder. But…How the deadly blade capable of snatching their lives from the gods came into their hands and what is its origin?

While it is true that certain gadgets such as the Chest of Endless Winterswhose power is capable of causing the one who unleashes his fury on his victims to remain frozen by an endless blast of frost, or the eternal flamewhich gives the demon Surtur and his sword powers beyond the unimaginable, none of them, not even Thor’s mighty weapons, neither the Mjolnir nor the Stormbreaker, are comparable to the power of the Necrosword.

With her, Gorr becomes the Butcher of the Gods and, to take revenge after his god does nothing to save his daughter and leaves her to die, plans to wipe out each and every one of the deities that inhabit the cosmos in the fourth installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth like the God of Thunder.

However, even though the Necrosword grants its wielder some almost divine gifts, thus increasing his strength and speed to inhuman levels, he who dares to wield the greatsword is condemned to live wrapped in a cloak of shadows and darkness for all eternity. In fact, one of the advances of the film, already hinted at his deadly powers under the firm hand of Gorr, being able to cause terrifying beasts to emerge from its edge who attack under his command, also known as Berserkers.

Of course, unlike the staples, this weapon whose blade is capable of ending the existence of celestials and even that of the devourer of worlds himselfGalactus, in the MCU, is not as powerful as his counterpart in the staples. His exceptional abilities They allow Gorr to move in the shadows, making it difficult for Thor to land accurate blows or create monstrous beings. They differ in size and shape with which to attack their enemies.

THE NECROSWORD CHARGES ITS OWN PRICE

Of course, like everything contraption as old and powerful as the gods themselves, his deadly powers come at a high price. And it is that, brandishing the All Black, as the Necrosword is also known in Marvel, implies being the subject of a curse that slowly kills the bearer of it. Something similar to what happens in Taika Waititi’s film to Natalie Portman’s Jane Fosterwho after wielding Mjolnir becoming the Mighty Thor, his newly acquired powers end up accelerating phase 4 of the cancer he suffers fromthus shortening its lifetime.





In Thor: Love and Thunder the Necrosword reaches Gorr when, disappointed in the gods for not having heard his pleas, begging so much for the life of his wife with that of his daughter, they allowed him to die. On the verge of death, he ran into two deities who were locked in a fierce confrontationIt was then that he found said sword and with it, furious, he murdered them in cold blood. And that was how embarked on his own personal quest to travel through space and timeusing the powers granted by the legendary weapon, to kill any deity that crosses his path, ready to lead them to extinction.

It’s more, in his first encounter with Thorwhen after killing several gods, lands on Earth to end Asgard and reaches him, the God of Thunder needed three versions of himself to defeat the unstoppable villain. And while he wielded it in the comics, this unusual villain was able to do great things with her, from taking down dragons to cutting the moon in half.

THE NECRO SWORD AND THE SYMBIONTES

Such is the extent of the powers of the so-called All Black, that even, inside, can house the consciousness of its host. Nevertheless, Gorr has not been the only one to be the bearer of this deadly bladewhich originally belonged to the symbiote god Knull. It was he who forged her from the blood of a celestialin such a way that by mixing his own living darkness with it, he created the first Marvel symbiote, the Necrosword.

After being defeated in battle, the sword ended up falling into the power of the Butcher of the Gods, its current owner, but others, like Loki, Thor’s brother or Galactus also wielded it and were seduced by its power, with devastating consequences.