Love and Thunder…in an official Marvel design

MADRID, 25 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

Thor: Love and Thunder has made its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to two stars of the stature of Christian Bale, who plays the villain GorrY Russel Crowe, who does the same with Zeus. But the protagonist of Gladiator was about to embody another legendary character, neither more nor less than Satan. Now, a design created by a Marvel artist shows what the Oscar-winning actor might have looked like as the devil.

The image, posted on Instagram by Ken Barthelmey, creature and character designer at the film starring Chris Hemsworthpresents an unrecognizable Russell Crowe looking like a billy goat which is associated with Satan. Goat head and horns, narrow goatee-shaped beard and red body with fur on its lower torso.

An appearance that has been reproduced on many occasions in the world of cinema, such as in the iconic The day of the beast (1995) by Alex de la Iglesia.

“Hello, friends! Here I leave a sketch I did for the last thor movie“, reads the text that accompanies the publication. “Initially it was considered that @russellcrowe made a cameo playing Satan, but finally he did it with Zeus. The idea was to design a Satan close to the Devil from Legend (1985) by Tim Curry, with big horns, sordid and wicked. Since it was going to be a prosthetic makeup, they asked me to put hairy human legs and feet. This is what I came up with,” says Barthelmey.





Despite his short appearance in the fourth installment of the saga about the God of Thunderthe Zeus character played by Russell Crowe has a capital importance in the tape and could have continuity in the future of the UCM.

After Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will be the first Marvel movie framed within Phase 4 to hit the big screen on November 11. Already in 2023 they will Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvelspending the launch date of the Fantastic Four reboot.