Living without social networks, the decision that celebrities like Kate Winslet have made

In an increasingly interconnected world, the simple idea of ​​leaving our Instagram, Facebook or Twitter accounts seems unthinkable, however, doing so could have a positive impact on our lives.

Some celebrities have already done it, but not only them, but also brands like Lush, which in 2021 was moving away from social networks with a last publication “Be somewhere else” (being somewhere else), with which they intended encourage their followers to partially move away from the networks. In a statement, the cosmetics company explained that one of the causes of their departure was due to the clash between the consequences of the use of networks and the business ethics they seek for their brand.









Why leave them?

According to an investigation published by The Wall Street in 2021 under the title ‘The Facebook Files’, these are some of the consequences that the use of networks such as Facebook or Instagram can have on people:

Regular use of social networks can cause users to start negatively perceive their own body image, feeling bad about their bodies. Also increases the levels of depression and anxiety, especially in the youngest. They can also disturb users’ sleep and negatively affect their productivity, among others such as cause addiction or tend to compare themselves with other users.

social media and psychology

According to the website of Siquia, a group made up of psychologists who offer online therapy, you can get great improvements in the day to day if we leave social networks aside. Spending less time on the phone gives you more time to be with the people you lovealso improve the depth of these relationships.

You can also prevent the possible appearance of psychological disorders such as body dysmorphia or depression, since, according to Siquia, “you will also distance yourself from the pressures that he generates with his perfect images and idealized lives”. Also I know will reduce also the risk of develop an addiction related to social networks, which can be produced from the response of brain receptors when receiving a like.