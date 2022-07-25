Liv Morgan Reveals How She Celebrated Her SmackDown Women’s Championship Win

On July 2 at Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan scored two of the biggest wins of her career by taking down the Women’s Ladder Match Briefcase and then successfully cashing it in against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

In an interview on the SHAK Wrestling podcast, the champion has been able to give details about her feelings after the victoryand revealed what did you do to celebrate.

how did you celebrate

“When I got to my hotel room, I thought I’d go out and celebrate. That was my intention, like, ‘Woo, I’m the champion, I’ve redeemed!’ So many amazing things to celebrate, but when I got back to the room, I literally just I lay down on the bedI put the Title on top and stared at the ceiling fan and reliving the previous two hours of my life.

And it didn’t feel like the real thing. So I just sat there like, ‘This can’t possibly have happened.’ I just lay down. I was lying there for hours and I didn’t move and I didn’t come out. Trying absorb that moment The best I could”.

What would she have felt as a child with such a victory

“She would be grinning from ear to ear, her mouth wide open, amazed. Not believing what she would have done. She would be totally shocked“.

The rest of the dressing room, happy for their victory

“It was amazing. It made the win and everything so much sweeter. We all want to have this Championship. So the fact that other women forgot that for a second to be genuinely happy for me, made it so much sweeterand really I get excited“.

Next Saturday at SummerSlam, Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time in a revenge match against Ronda Rouseyso in just a few days, we’ll find out if the champion can retain the Championship any longer.

