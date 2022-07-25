Light dinner: Prepare some delicious cauliflower balls in your air fryer

The cauliflower is one of my vegetables favorites, despite being the type of varieties belonging to the family Brassicaceae less popular and loved, I have to be super honest that it is one of the best and with the greatest variety of options, in terms of prescriptions. Let’s go is the type of option that we can enjoy at any time of the day or with any food you can think of.

Precisely because of its great choice in terms of variety, today we want to leave you with one of the most outstanding and delicious recipes that you can have on the table; cauliflower balls. It’s delicious prescription It is one of the best options to enjoy at home, because not only could it become one of your favoriteswill also be extremely quick to dobecause of the days we got home very tired.

We should also mention that the cauliflower is one of the elements with increased health benefits since because of its height Nutrient and mineral content such as vitamins A, B, and K, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, has established itself as a great option to prevent cardiovascular diseases, arthritis and some types of cancer. For this and much more, today we want to leave you this delicious recipe with cauliflower in your air fryer.

cauliflower balls

Ingredients

1 cauliflower crushed

crushed 1 egg

1 splash of oil

Grated cheese (to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste)

Preparation