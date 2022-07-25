Liga MX applies punishment for incidents at the Hidalgo stadium

The MX League within the security protocols reported the disturbances that occurred inside the hidalgo stadiumin the action of day 4 in the Apertura 2022 tournament between the Tuzos from Pachuca and the UNAM Pumas.

In their official social networks, they shared the statement where they announced that 20 fans were expelled from the building after disturbing the order during the actions of the game between the Hidalguenses and the university students.

“During the match between Club Pachuca and Universidad Nacional, corresponding to matchday 4 of the Liga BBVA MX Apertura 2022, the zero tolerance protocol was activated at the Hidalgo stadium.”

“As part of the security operation, 20 people were evicted for disturbing order; three of them will be consigned to the competent authority for assaulting the uniformed men.”

“The Liga BBVA MX calls on the fans to keep the stadiums as a space for healthy coexistence,” the statement said.

