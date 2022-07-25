Lego will bring new Avatar sets on the occasion of the arrival of its sequel

Thirteen years after its first installment, Avatar: The Sense of Water, the second part of the ambitious film saga made by james cameron (Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Aliens: The Return) that will arrive on December 16, 2022.

As detailed in its official synopsis, the plot of the avatar movie: sense of water takes place 10 years after the first film and “opens by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they suffer”.

On the occasion of the arrival of the Avatar sequel, Lego has announced on its website new sets dedicated to the James Cameron movie.

These sets are Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls, Floating Mountains: Sector 26 and Samson of the GDR, Jake and Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight, Neytiri and Thanator vs. Quaritch with AMP Armor Y Jake Sully and his Avatar. You can take a look at the Avatar Lego sets through the following image gallery.

The cast of Avatar: The sense of water is formed by the actors Sam Worthington (9 Bullets, Lansky, The Last Son), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Adam Project, Amsterdam), Stephen Lang (Don’t breathe 2, Calls, and on the seventh day), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown, Ammonite, Black Beauty) and Sigourney Weaver (Ghostbusters: Beyond, The Defenders, A monster is coming to see me).

They complete the cast Cliff Curtis (Doctor Sleep, Megalodon), Joel David Moore (City of Assassins, The Baker), CCH Pounder (The Orphan, Rustin), Eddie Falco (American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair, The Land of Good Habits), Michelle Yeoh (All at once everywhere, The School for Good and Evil), Jemaine Clement (I used to go there) and Giovanni Ribisi (The Offer).

The price of Avatar Legos ranges from 19.99 euros to 149.99 euros and all of them will go on sale from October 1, 2022. Meanwhile, here we recommend some of the best movies that can be seen right now on Disney Plus.