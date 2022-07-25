Lecco, Como and the villages of the lake: the parallels with the small villages of Puglia

What do the villages of Lake Como have in common with the towns of Puglia?

There is no doubt that Lake Como is among the most beautiful places to visit in Italy. Who wants a little bit of peace and relaxation he will hardly be able to find a more suitable destination.

Many tourists show that they appreciate the beauty of the lake and its villages.

Lecco and Como I am the most representative cities of the territory, and those also with major attractions of architectural and artistic interest.

In this article we will find out what are the parallels with the small Apulian villages. Although these two areas are different from a territorial point of view, we will be amazed to discover how many parallels there are between them.

Architectural beauties

Let’s start by talking about the architectural beauties. Let’s think for a moment Como and its Cathedrala beautiful one Gothic style structureoo alla Cathedral of Santa Maria Assuntaa Gothic cathedral with an imposing appearance and refined interiors.

Now let’s move on for a moment to Monte Sant’Angelo, a small town located in the heart of the Gargano. The sanctuary of San Michele Arcangelo it is part of the Unesco heritage sites. Built around the cave of San Michele Arcangelo, this one Romanesque style structure attracts tourists from all over the world. Of course we took only two sample examples of the architectural riches of undoubted value present in both areas.

The peace of water

Staying on Lake Como has a therapeutic and relaxing effect. The same thing happens to those who have the opportunity to stay near a lake or directly on the sea.

Another very similar element between the two places are the types of typical houses present; on the lakes are well known the beautiful eighteenth-century and nineteenth-century villas, characterized by large gardens directly overlooking the lake. In Puglia, on the other hand, the large fortified farms, lacquered with white lime, dominate the coastal and rural landscape.

These too served as manor and noble residences and served to control and manage the neighboring territory. To date these structures are experiencing a great return of use thanks to the many tourists who visit the Region. Precisely in this regard it is good to rememberthat if you intend to spend your holidays there, how much it is It is important to rely on those who know the area well. In fact, there are many agencies and tour operators such as Perle di Puglia through which to book one puglia farm on the sea. With its more than 800 km of coastline, Puglia really has many options in this regard.

The love of VIPs

The beautiful country carries a strong appeal also towards Hollywood stars. Let’s think of the village of The garlicwhich became famous for the purchase of George Clooney of the sumptuous Villa Oleandra. This small village has become a sort of sanctuary for fans to try to snatch a photo or an autograph from their idol.

But Lake Como is also perfect for a relaxing week. And VIPs who have decided to spend their holidays in this magical place there are so many: Miley Cyrus, Ferragni and Fedez, Jennifer Aniston, Wanda Nara…

Same goes for the beautiful Puglia. Just think of Hellen Mirrenthe famous English actress who bought a 16th century farmhouse in Tiggiano, in Salento.

THE villages of the Itria valley they are among the most popular among VIPs. It is in these areas that the footballer spent their holidays Andry Shevchenko, Alex Del Piero and the national team commissioner Mancini.

Gastronomic festivals

Both the lakeside villages and the Apulian villages come alive in the summer due to the village festivals where the most emblematic dishes of local cuisine become the main protagonists.