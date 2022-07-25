Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, raises concern after sharing strange post in the middle of the night

KOURTNEY’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, sparked concern after sharing a strange post in the middle of the night.

Alabama, 16, posted a late night post in an Instagram story to promote her latest photo shoot.

Kourtney’s stepdaughter wore a sheer black suit and matching seamless leggings in the snapshot.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a high ponytail and stretched in curly waves along her waist.

He captioned the post: “Spam the comment for a follow back (FB).”

Travis Barker’s daughter then uploaded the same snap to her account.

As she bent down, her teenage daughter placed her sharp white nails on top of the brown chair.

A flat screen TV was placed on the wall behind her.

Alabama wrote: “I might stumble upon my finsta (fake Instagram).

“You can’t follow me.”

Fans of the Blink-182 drummer moved to the comments section and shared their concern about the provocative post from Alabama and the nighttime timing of his post.

Confused fans also wanted to know what “finsta” he was referring to.

One critic wrote: “Why do you look so tired?”

Another critic added: “Aren’t you 16?

A third critic said: “He is a minor.”

A fourth person intervened: “Where do I follow you?”

In addition to Alabama, Travis is also the father of an 18-year-old son, Landon, with his ex Shanna Moakler and the daughter of model Atiana, 23, from a previous relationship.

The Kardashians star also shares Reign, seven, Penelope – who recently celebrated her 10th birthday – and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum became the stepmother of her two teenage children after marrying the alternative rocker at the wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

BLOOD DRAWING

This isn’t the first time Alabama has uploaded a strange post from its nightly escapades.

The 16-year-old shared her night out celebrating with her friends in an Instagram story.

The rebellious teenager wore a shiny necklace and wore a sheer black top.

She combed her loose blonde hair and added thick lashes to her sleek look.

Alabama stuck her tongue out at the camera as the friend behind her stroked her breasts.

He added a filter to the boomerang clip when a drop of fake blood appeared on his forehead for a split second.

Fake blood also appeared and disappeared on her friend’s face.

Blink-182 drummer’s daughter titled the post: “Only Catch Me With The Baddest”.

‘I’M SO INEXPERT’

Alabama had previously posted a screenshot of herself playing video games in her bedroom.

The photo showed the reality star’s fingers and nails on the game controller as she sat in front of her flat-screen TV.

Alabama wrote: “I am so raw.

“You guys don’t even realize I’m a *** around and start streaming.”

He also added an emoji with a crying face to his text.

