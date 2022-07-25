Kourtney Kardashian posts then DELETE photos with Travis Barker after fans spot “bizarre” details in the last Instagram slide

KOURTNEY Kardashian posted and then deleted photos with her husband Travis Barker after fans noticed a bizarre detail on her latest Instagram slide.

The mom of three shared a number of moments from her romantic weekend.

Kourtney, 43, posted a series of photos on her Instagram only to delete the post moments later.

In the initial post, Kourtney posted the same cryptic quote photo six times.

It was a photo of her feet wearing a yellow skirt and standing in front of a stone that had a Winnie the Pooh quote: “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”

Kourtney deleted the post and then reposted it, adding a few more photos.

The final post included a photo of her and Travis walking into the sunset and other snaps of a bed covered in roses for the romantic weekend.

Kourtney titled her post: “Once Upon a Weekend”.

Travis responded in the comments and wrote, “I never want to stop making memories with you.”

Is KOURT okay?

One of the photos included one with a lace mask on her face.

The face cover had a cutout around the mouth as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum pursed her lips and made a kissed face towards the camera.

THE! the star also sported a greyish hoodie that promoted New York City hardcore punk band, Sick of It All.

The red ink image came from the cover of the band’s compilation, Outtakes for the Outcast.

The reality star titled the post: “Come and see me.”

The TV star did not explain who she was referring to and where to look for her.

Kourtney then turned the bizarre mood into the following story.

He shared a soothing picture of the waves crashing on the seemingly deserted beach.

Two sneakers can be seen resting firmly on the sand.

In May, Kourtney got married to her husband Travis Barker, 46, during a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

THE! The star is the stepmother of Travis’ children: Atiana, 23, Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

The Hulu star also shares seven-year-old Reign, Penelope – who recently turned 10 – and 12-year-old Mason, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

HOT MOM

Also today on Story, Kourtney promoted her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand while posing in a bikini.

While reclining in an armchair, Kourtney stretched out her long bare legs.

He closed his eyes as he held the tips of the large, round straw hat with his fingers.

Kourtney ditched the glam look and instead showed off her tanned skin while soaking up the sun’s rays.

THE! the star wore a tiny bikini that teased the sides of her boobs.

Poosh’s founder promoted an article on “clean self tanners” – explaining how to get “the power of a nice tanned glow” – on her official website.

Kourtney went on to show off her bikini figure in the following story.

While undressing wearing a green bikini, she revealed that the swimsuit came from her sister Khloe’s Good American line.

The reality star has tucked away well in her long brown hair inside the elegant headband wrapped around her head.

Khloe’s brother captioned the post: “I’ve seen some of you even ask what a cute little green bikini this was.”

