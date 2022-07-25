Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share photos of the romantic weekend after his hospitalization: “When time stands still”

Ads

Feeling like a beach. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a weekend out of town just weeks after the rocker was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

“Timeless,” Barker, 46, captioned a post on Monday July 25 via Instagram. The first photo was a selfie of her wife, 43, resting her head on her chest as they reclined in a deck chair. The second showed their view of the ocean from their spot on the sand.

“When time stands still,” Poosh’s founder commented on her husband’s shots.

Kardashian was casual in a graphic top and baggy red shorts while the Blink-182 drummer wore black conversational shorts and socks while on the beach.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who married Barker in May, shared her photo dump Monday morning. “Once upon a time there was a weekend,” she captioned her shots of hers.

“I never want to stop making memories with you,” commented her husband.

The first photo showed the newlyweds on a sunset walk while others showed the romantic accommodation they had in a hotel. One video showed their gorgeous ocean view while another shot showed their luxurious spread.

A Gothic bouquet of scarlet roses with black foliage sat on a table beside chilled champagne, chocolate-dipped strawberries, rose petals, and framed black and white photographs. One frame had a photo of the Just Married sign on their car after their Santa Barbara courthouse wedding. Another showed the happy couple about to kiss.

Kardashian included shots of an envelope that read “Kravis” and a photo of a Winnie the Pooh quote engraved in stone: “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I will stay there forever ”.

The escape comes just a couple of weeks after Barker was released from the hospital. On June 28, he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for pancreatitis.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” Barker said in a statement on July 2. “But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have since been hospitalized. During the endoscopy I was removed a very small polyp in a very sensitive area, usually treated by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis ”.

The founder of DTA Records concluded: “I am very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better”.

He was released several days later. “Travis is doing a lot better, well enough to be able to get out of the house for July 4th and spend time with the kids,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “They had a nice relaxing beach vacation.”

Barker was “following the doctors’ orders” after the health scare and had planned to continue “taking it easy until he fully recovered,” the insider explained, adding that Kardashian was doing whatever he was in. his power to assist him in healing.

“Kourtney is there for him 100% and is truly the best support wife,” added the source.

The Grammy winner returned to the stage for the first time on July 13, playing drums for Machine Gun Kelly at a concert. Kardashian was cheering on his man from the audience.

