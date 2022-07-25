Khloe Kardashian “still loves” little dad Tristan Thompson despite his betrayal

Ads

In November 2021, Khloé Kardashian hid some of her closest friends.

She and her one-time boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, were having a much-desired little brother for their daughter True via surrogate.

The embryo was implanted in a surrogate that fall. But by December 3, Khloé was rocked by a bomb: Thompson had just secretly fathered another child with coach Maralee Nichols. The baby, Theo, is now eight months old.

Knowing that her boyfriend had betrayed her once again, just as they were expecting a second child, was a painful situation that Khloé kept a secret for months, even though the first rumors started rolling out in June.

Finally, on July 13, she was taken by surprise when the news leaked.

A clan friend told Page Six: â € œSometimes it’s sad when you really want something to work.

Khloé (with little dad Tristan and their baby, True) was hoping to announce the birth of their second child in the new season of “The Kardashians”. BACKGRID

â € œKhloÃ © is very open about the fact that she knows that her life is public and that it is a choice she has made, but it is still difficult for all of this to take place in public.â € €

An industry insider told Page Six that Khloé originally planned to announce her second child in the second season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, “but that was before the news of Tristan’s betrayal and the breakup.

“Once it was determined that they were going to go through the pregnancy a little bit separately, too many people got the word out and realized that it was probably going to leak and that it would be difficult to keep things secret before the September premiere. â €

Thompson secretly fathered a child with Maralee Nichols (pictured) while Khloé was expecting their baby via surrogate.maraleenichols / Instagram

As of Friday, the baby was not yet born, despite rumors to the contrary, Kardashian sources confirmed. Although Khloé has not yet spoken of her imminent arrival, a rep said that she “is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

It was a dramatic episode for the Kardashians too.

After meeting through a mutual friend, Khloé and Thompson were first spotted together in August 2016 when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The following September she was pregnant with her son.

Khloé was first linked to Thompson in 2016.khloekardashian / Instgram

Not long after, she was bombarded with rumors of her betrayal, with TMZ reporting that Thompson was seen on video making out with two women in a hookah lounge outside Washington, DC, when she was three months pregnant. A few days before the birth, the same outlet reported that Thompson was seen taking another woman to her New York hotel.

At the time, Khloé denied the allegations. She went on to have her daughter, True, in April 2018 in Cleveland with Thompson alongside her.

But in February 2019, he finally dumped Thompson after he was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé and Thompson share a daughter, True, with another on the way. “Nothing would upset me if they got back together,” a source told Page Six.BACKGRID

Even so, they rekindled the flame in August 2020 after spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic, and were seeing each other intermittently when they decided to have another child in 2021.

In January, Thompson finally confirmed via Instagram that she had a baby with Nichols and posted a sincere apology to Khloé, saying “you don’t deserve it.” You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.â €

Another source close to the family said: â € œKhloÃ © always wanted True to have a baby brother, that was his dream. When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love and Khloé was excited about the future.â €

Even after cheating on her multiple times, an insider told Page Six that Khloé “is bent on redeeming” Thompson.Cindy Ord / MG22 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

â € œHer friends were so upset about Tristanâ € ™ s drama, and then those who were really into the business knew it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way.

Sources said Khloé now eagerly awaits the imminent birth of her son and has not spoken to Thompson, who has now signed with the Chicago Bulls and also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, since December. outside of co-parenting. Still, she has no plans to kick Thompson out of his life, the sources added.

The industry insider said, “I’ve been told Khloé still loves Tristan, she’s determined to redeem him and nothing would shock me if they got back together. This is really why the family isn’t shunning Tristan. I’m by Khloé’s side, of course. The Kardashians always remain united.â €

