Khloé Kardashian posts posts about being held “hostage” from the past during Tristan’s drama

Khloé Kardashian shared a not-so-cryptic TikTok video that encourages viewers to “grow up” instead of being held “hostage” by their past.

Good American co-founder posted the inspirational speech amid the heartbreaking twist that her ex Tristan Thompson agreed to implant a surrogate to have a second child with Kardashian while secretly knowing fitness instructor Maralee Nichols was pregnant with. his son.

â € œSome people only know what they knew about you. They have no idea what’s new in you, ”Graham, a Maryland-based TikToker, said in the viral video, which Kardashian, 38, reposted via Instagram on Saturday.

“You see, I understand that people will hold you hostage to your past because it helps them validate how they wanted to feel about you,” the speaker continued.

“And to be honest, it really helps them validate how they want to feel about themselves. Anyway, can I give you some advice? To grow up. You grow at such a fast pace and so much that your past becomes irrelevant. Whoever chooses to see you from your old realm becomes just as irrelevant.â €

Thompson and Kardashian’s surrogate is expected to give birth to a baby imminently.GC Images

While the “Kardashians” star may want fans to focus on her future rather than her past with Thompson, it becomes incredibly difficult when her family’s Hulu series finale ends with her discovery of Nichols’ pregnancy, only for news of her secret surrogacy to break up later.

Sources told Page Six that Kardashian and Thompson’s baby is expected to be born imminent. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Chicago Bulls center forward has been celebrating across Europe, even holding hands with a mysterious woman as the surrogate prepares to give birth.

The former couple is already the parents of their 4-year-old daughter True.Instagram

Despite what appears to be striking behavior under the circumstances, the former E! It looked like the reality star had given him a lift by “liking” a post that says they are both single and essentially free to socialize.

Thompson is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and 4-year-old daughter True with Kardashian.

