Kevin Nash thinks AEW looks like WCW Thunder

During the last edition of his podcast “KliqThis”, kevin nash believed that the product offered All Elite Wrestling it looks like WCW Thunder because of how old-fashioned he sees it, but he stressed that there are several fighters that he likes and are to his liking.

All Elite Wrestling has been controversial for fans since it was created: there are fans who, disenchanted with the product offered by WWEcome to the company as something fresh and better; and there are others who criticize AEW for believing that having only three years to live, You already believe that they are a real competition for the mythical WWE.

“Simply I find the product outdated. It has a very similar feel to WCW Thunder when I watch it. I saw Chris Jericho there and I always thought that Chris was a great performer. When they brought in Punk, I really liked his work and the fact that every guy Phil worked with, he gave him 80% of the match. Phil boosted everyone before beating them. He is very professional. I like his style. They both work an old school style,” Nash said of AEW.

“Orange Cassidy is my boy. I know Jim Cornette and other guys like that style on him. Wardlow is a good looking guy. Good body. He had a match with Orange Cassidy at the start of the show. When it happened I was like, ‘Wow, this guy is going to eat Orange Cassidy alive.’ And that big guy got it. He let her do the shin kicks and they ended up having a really good and competitive match. She beat him, just like she should have. I know the Kevin Nash/Cornette in me he wants to cut his veins, but the Shawn Michaels of today realizes that this is no longer your father’s wrestling“.

