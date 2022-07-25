Keke Palmer on Comparisons to Zendaya: “It’s Discrimination to Believe You Can Compare Me to Someone” | Cinema

Keke Palmer, actress of Nope by Jordan Peele, he didn’t take comparisons too well with Zendaya arrived in the last few days on Twitter.

A tweet from a user on a confrontation between the two actresses, which we report below, has in fact gone viral, sparking a debate on “colorism”, a form of discrimination that involves “aiding and abetting” of lighter-skinned people.

According to the user in question, Zendaya would have been more successful in light of this.

I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different. https://t.co/Cmy1CXGQeI pic.twitter.com/etO27HVN0Y – Melinda Eg (@NBAgladiator) July 23, 2022

Palmer’s response was not long in coming: