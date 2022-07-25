Keke Palmer on Comparisons to Zendaya: “It’s Discrimination to Believe You Can Compare Me to Someone” | Cinema
Keke Palmer, actress of Nope by Jordan Peele, he didn’t take comparisons too well with Zendaya arrived in the last few days on Twitter.
A tweet from a user on a confrontation between the two actresses, which we report below, has in fact gone viral, sparking a debate on “colorism”, a form of discrimination that involves “aiding and abetting” of lighter-skinned people.
According to the user in question, Zendaya would have been more successful in light of this.
Palmer’s response was not long in coming:
A great example of discrimination is believing that I can compare myself to someone.
I was the youngest presenter ever. The first black woman with a sitcom of her all on Nickleodeon and the youngest black Cinderella on Broadway. I am an incomparable actress. Honey, I AM Keke Palmer.
I became a protagonist at 11. I have over 100 credits and at the moment I’m in an original film which is first at the box office, Nope.
I have had a lucky career to date, I couldn’t ask for more, but God continues to surprise me.