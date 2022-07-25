Keanu Reeves reveals new details about the ‘BRZRKR’ anime, including that the Wachowskis are the main culprits for their introduction to the medium

‘BRZRKR’ It barely debuted a year ago, but having behind it a name like Keanu Reeves the comic book adaptation could not be long in coming. Reeves co-writes the comic with Matt Kindt, and taking advantage of his presence at San Diego Comic Con to show us more of ‘John Wick 4’has also given more details about the future anime series that can be seen on Netflix.

Classic animes and violence everywhere

During the ‘BRZRKR’ panel it was confirmed that Production I.G.. will be in charge of animating the series, which already has two seasons approved and underway. The anime studio has handled not only the ‘Ghost in the Shell’ franchise since the 1995 film, but it’s one of the heavyweights in the industry with a filmography full of bombshells.

That Production IG are the animated godparents of ‘Ghost in the Shell’ comes in handy for the project. According to Reeves, precisely the anime film was one of his great influences and “blames” the Wachowski sisters for introducing him to the.

“I used to watch anime on channel 79 and I had no idea what it was. And then I started working with the Wachowskis on ‘The Matrix’ and they said… You have to see this!” Said the actor and screenwriter. “It was ‘Akira’, and ‘Ghost in the Shell’, that’s where it all started. I’m not really up to date with anime right now, but some friends have kids who know everything and it all sounds great.”

The netflix anime series It will serve as a spin-off to the original comic, “expanding the ‘BRZRKR’ universe by exploring different story elements.” How could it be otherwise, Reeves will also lend his voice to the protagonist.

“I wanted a character who could punch people through and rip their arms off,” Reeves explained. “And he also had this idea of ​​someone who was cursed with all this violence and was trying to figure out who he is and how he became this as he takes humanity back from him.”





the comic of ‘BRZRKR’ follow B., an immortal warrior who has been making his way in a spiral of violence for more than 80,000 years. After so long on Earth, B has finally found a way to bring him back to sanity by undertaking missions for the US government too violent and dangerous for anyone else.