Keanu Reeves and Marvel together? This is the answer given by the actor

The interpreter of Neo in the Matrix saga is an actor who has stood out for his acting off the screen, without major scandals, supportive and affable, however he has also stood out for his action roles, so seeing Keanu Reeves and Marvel together has always been a possibility, which now could be closer.

For years the incorporation of the interpreter of John Wick to Marvel has been rumored, which for his fans would be air for him as for the producer.

Well, apparently this possibility is getting closer every day, since the press asked Reeves, who is promoting the movie Matrix Resurrections, about this possible incorporation, the answer gave hope to many.

Keanu Reeves and Marvel together?

The Canadian actor has shown that at 57 he is still in top form and could well fit into the Marvel universe playing a superhero.

Well, some clues have already been given and what could happen in the future gives hope of seeing the actor working on a film of this type.

“It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries out there, and they’re doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition and production. So it would be great to be a part of that”, said the interpreter of Neo in the Matrix saga.

an almost Marvelverse

For many, that ‘wink’ that Reeves has made to Marvel is a good sign and, true to his character, he did not immediately say a resounding ‘no’ to the possibility of seeing him dressed as a superhero.

In an interview for Esquire magazine, the actor had the luxury of even joking about the tendency to talk about universes or metaverses.

Referring to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, he jokingly said: “Isn’t it bigger than a single universe? It’s almost like a multiverse. A Marvelverse.”

The possibility is there and the availability of the actor too, so let’s not doubt that soon Keanu Reeves and Marvel will work together, anything can happen, don’t you think?