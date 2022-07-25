Kate Winslet and Leonado DiCaprio had a meeting after the pandemic – FMDOS

A few days ago, the actress Kate Winslet revealed the details about his meeting with Leonado DiCaprioafter not being able to see each other for months due to the pandemic.

All this comes at a good time for both, in which they have been praised respectively, for their performances in their recent projects.

Since the premiere of titanic in 1997, the friendship of both actors is one of the most beloved in Hollywood. However, like many family and friends, the pandemic has prevented a rapprochement and they have had to spend a lot of time apart.

The emotion the Oscar winner felt upon seeing her friend again was clear, she revealed. All in the middle of a year that promises new successes, since the projects in which both act are nominated for the best of the year.

During his conversation with “The Guardian”the actress revealed that due to the health emergency, she spent more than a year without being able to see DiCaprio.

“I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him half my life!”explained Kate Winslet, about her reunion with the actor.

It must be remembered that DiCaprio lives in the city of Los Angeles, United States, while she is still in the United Kingdom.

“It’s not like I was in New York or he was walking around London. We hadn’t had a chance to have dinner, have coffee and catch up,” the actress explained.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo reunited, a successful year for both

Despite the difficulties and the distance, 2021 was a good year for both actors. Both Winslet and DiCaprio returned to the awards arena thanks to their acclaimed performances.

She for her role in Mare of Easttownwhere he won Emmyand he in the black comedy of Netflix: Don’t Look Up.

In this regard, both will meet again, since both have a nomination in the Golden Globes 2022.

Although the situation is still a bit undefined, after the channels refused to broadcast the award ceremony due to criticism of the ceremony. We will have to remain vigilant.

Haven’t you seen any of both projects? we leave you the trailers and summaries to cheer you up.

In the mini series Mare Sheehan appears, played by Kate Winslet, the detective from a small town in Pennsylvania. The investigator must investigate a local murder, at a time when her own life is crumbling around her.

In the headbandtwo mediocre astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer LawrenceThey discover that in a few months a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the danger, discovering that the task is not as simple as it seems.

Read more: “Don’t look up”: The Chilean references that surprised viewers.



