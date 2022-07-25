Kate Moss warns about dangers in the world of fashion

LONDON (EFE) .- The British model Kate Moss revealed an experience she had at the age of 15, when she began to pose, and that revealed to her the dangers of the world of fashion and helped her distinguish the people she should be wary of.

In an interview on BBC Radio’s ‘Desert Island Discs’, broadcast yesterday, Kate explained that in a lingerie posing session a photographer asked her to take off her bra, at which she ran away.

“I was like 15 years old and he told me: ‘Take off your top. I did, so she was very shy about my body, and he told me to take my bra off. I could feel that something was not right there, so I grabbed my things and ran,’” he narrated.

The experience “sharpened” his instinct and made him able to detect “someone bad from afar.”

Kate Moss began working as a model at the age of 14, in 1988, after being discovered by the Storm Models agency.

In the interview he recalled another bad experience posing with underwear for Calvin Klein with Mark Wahlberg in 1992, for which he had to take anxiolytics before the session.

For Kate Moss, posing topless made her feel both “objectified” and “vulnerable.”

The mannequin, now 48, told presenter Lauren Laverne that she was going to casting sessions in London alone, carrying a pocket map of the city.