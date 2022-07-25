Kate Moss says she felt ‘objectified and scared’ during famous photo shoot with Mark Wahlberg: ‘He was very macho’

the famous model Kate Moss revealed that she did not feel comfortable in her famous photo shoot with Mark Wahlberg for calvin klein in 1992, when she was 18 years old.

“I felt objectified, vulnerable and scaredthey played with my vulnerability and Calvin loved that, ”he assured in conversation with BBC Radio 4 Desert Island Discs.

In the interview, he commented that he had to take a Valium pill to cope with anxiety that caused him to pose without underwear. “I think they played on my vulnerability, he was quite young and innocent,” she said.

When asked if he had good memories of the session, he said: “I don’t have very good memories. He was very macho and it was all about him. He had a big entourage.”

Similarly, she recalled the photo shoot that launched her to fame in July 1990, on the cover of The Facewhen she was 16 years old.

The photographer Corinne Day was in charge of the session in Camber Sands (Sussex). They were friends of hers, but Moss recounted that he pushed her beyond her due to show her breasts and made her cry a lot.

“He told me ‘if you don’t take off your top I’m not going to hire you for a session in she. It was painful. I loved her, she was my best friend, but she was a deceitful person. The photographs are incredible, so she got what she wanted and I suffered for them, although in the end they did me a lot of good. They changed my career,” she said.

In 1993 he worked with Day again for a photo shoot for the British edition of the magazine fashion coined with the term heroine chicreferring to Moss’s thinness: “I believe that I was the scapegoat for many people’s problems. I was never anorexic, never have been. I had never taken heroin. I was thin because they didn’t feed me at photo shoots or shows and because she had always been skinny.”

“She wasn’t voluptuous and she was just a normal girl. I was not a glamazon model, ”he reflected. Since 2016, the Brit has run her own modeling company, kate moss agency.