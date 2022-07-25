Kate Moss confesses that she took Valium to endure a famous photo shoot

Kate Moss took Valium to get through Calvin Klein photo shoot

The race of Kate Moss took off when it was the cover of the magazine The Face at the age of 16, but admitted that this photo session, made by the late photographer Corinne Dayit was also a “painful” experience.

“I cried a lot. I didn’t want to take off my shirt. I was very, very self-conscious about my body and she told me: ‘If you don’t take off your top I’m not going to hire you for she‘. And I cried. It was very painful because she was my best friend and I loved her very much, but she was a very difficult person to work with. The photos are incredible, she got what she wanted and I suffered for them, but in the end they did me a lot of good. They changed my career,” Kate recalled on the broadcast.

Kate joined Mark Wahlbergwho was then known as Marky Mark, at a Calvin Klein underwear shoot two years later, for which she admitted she had to take Valium to calm her nerves about going topless because she felt “vulnerable and scared.” Asked if she felt like an object, she replied, “Completely. And vulnerable and scared.”

I think they played on my vulnerability. I was young and innocent and Calvin loved that Kate Moss

FromMark, Kate Moss he said “he was very macho and everything revolved around him”.