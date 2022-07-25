Kardashian fans share theory on why they think Kourtney is pregnant and expecting her first child with Travis Barker

Fans shared their latest theory that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child.

Over the weekend, the Kardashian star left another clue he might be expecting.

But fans created their own theories about her expecting pregnancy, turning to Reddit to discuss the possibility of a new baby on the way.

One user shared two photos of Kourtney, 43, recently posted on her Instagram Stories.

In the first photo, the reality star sported a sexy leather suit with an oversized bra and jacket that hid her stomach for V Magazine.

In a second image, the TV personality posted a throwback photo of a childhood ski trip.

“I think she is pregnant. I’ll take a screenshot of this and come back sometime later to see if I was right or not, ”an eagle-eyed fan wrote in the comments.

“So this is just speculation and I can be 100% wrong, but I feel like it’s been moving lately. I think she is posting old photos of her but new to us, she hid her belly, herself, ”she explained.

“Don’t get me excited, but this is an old photo,” agreed another in the comments section.

LOST TIPS?

Fans have been expecting Kourtney to drop pregnancy news for months after expressing her wish to welcome a baby with her husband Travis Barker, 46.

In the clip, the mother of three wore a white printed T-shirt overlaid with an open black knit skirt and pink boots.

In the clip, the mother of three wore a white printed T-shirt overlaid with an open black knit skirt and pink boots.

She accessorized with sheer black gloves, a silver chain belt and chunky necklaces.

Kourtney filmed herself walking in her dress, before lowering the camera and placing her hand on her stomach.

BIG FAMILY

Poosh’s founder has three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with her ex Scott Disick.

Her husband, Travis, also has two children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

CLUES OF THE CHILD

After the Hulu star and Blink-182 drummer got married in Portofino, Italy, Kourtney became the stepmother of Travis’ teenage children.

Kourtney recently shared photos of her romantic getaway in Milan, Italy with her new husband.

In one shot, Kourtney posed in front of an open window and donned a black wrap dress.

Fans of the eagle-eyed Kardashian claimed they spotted a baby bump under her skintight dress.

They went to the comments section and asked for an update on the baby news.

“Pregnant?” he asked one at a time while another said, “A child?”

One said: “She is pregnant!”

FIGHT IN PREGNANCY

On the family’s new reality show, viewers watched Kourtney struggle to have another baby.

Fans recently observed Poosh founder’s bizarre methods as part of her attempts to get pregnant with a fourth child.

In the last episode, he tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

As she sat down to lunch with 32-year-old Steph Shepherd, she told her friend: “I have to eat quail eggs every day.”

Steph looked worried as she asked, “Why?”

Kourtney replied: “To make babies”.

In another scene, Kourtney confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina while trying to get pregnant again.

The famous couple underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

