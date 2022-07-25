‘John Wick’: all the changes that Keanu Reeves made to the original script of the film | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Although the character of John Wick is based on the true story of Marcus Luttrell, a former US Navy SEAL, the film and its script underwent several changes before coming out in 2014 and triggering a whole saga with Keanu Reeves.

The Canadian actor who stars in ‘The Matrix’, ‘Speed’ and ‘Point Break’ (you can watch ‘Point Break’ on ViX for free) signed on to star in 2014’s ‘John Wick’, a retired assassin who returns to action when some young men kill his dog and steal his car.

So far the story of ‘John Wick’ has produced three films and a fourth in the door for 2023, but thanks to Keanu Reeves and the changes he made to the script of the first installment, it is what it is.

Here are some of the most significant changes that ‘John Wick’ had since its conception by screenwriter Derek Kolstad, until before it hit theaters in 2014.

John Wick was a 75-year-old assassin played by another actor

In a preview of the book ‘They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog’, shared by Entertainment Weekly on July 18, 2022, screenwriter Derek Kolstad confessed that the character of John Wick was originally intended for an actor like Clint Eastwood .

Kolstad mentions that the protagonist was a 75-year-old man, who had been retired for 20 years and had Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford in mind for the role, but since he knew Reeves’ agent, he gave him the script to read.

Keanu saw the potential of the project and agreed to join, but on the condition that he modify the script to his liking and make John Wick a retired 35-year-old assassin.

“The first thing Keanu said to me was ‘Okay Derek, I’m going to play him 35 years old,’ and I told him that was fine. He took the character and made it his own.”

Keanu Reeves changed the title of the movie

Another thing different in the first script of ‘John Wick’ was the name of the film, even in the filming process it was called ‘Scorn’, but it changed thanks to the fact that Reeves never called it by its original title.

In a May 23, 2020 interview with ComicBook.com, Derek Kolstad said the change in name came about because Keanu always called her ‘John Wick’ and people at Lionsgate and marketers liked that name better.

“‘The only reason it’s called ‘John Wick’ is that Keanu always referred to it as ‘John Wick.’ ‘John Wick’ instead of ‘Scorn.” I can’t imagine it would have been called ‘Scorn.’”

Keanu Reeves personally chose the directors of the film

Since accepting the leading role, Reeves has been very involved in the production of the film and for the action scenes he called David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, with whom he worked on ‘The Matrix’.

Stuntmen and stunt choreographers accepted Reeves’ invitation to not only develop the stunts, but also make their directorial debuts with this film.

This was revealed by Keanu for The Hollywood Reporter on October 24, 2014, when he said that he had been in contact with Stahelski and Leitch for years and that for ‘John Wick’ he knew they were the ones to direct.

“When I got ‘John Wick,’ I originally sent them the script to do the action parts of the movie, but secretly hoping they’d want to direct, which they did.”

At first John Wick only killed three characters

In an interview with ComicBook.com on August 22, 2020, director Chad Stahelski revealed that the original script for the 2014 film was much less gory.

Stahelski said that when he read the script Reeves sent him, the plot was much more condensed and there were only about three deaths, two of which occurred in a vehicle accident.

“It was very, very minimalist, and slightly different. I read it (the script), and I always had this idea about Greek mythology and how to tell a more fabulous story, make a surreal action movie so that it wasn’t so earthy and gray, but something different.”