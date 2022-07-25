John Cusack, what happened to the protagonist of ‘High Fidelity’?









Star of some of Hollywood’s most unforgettable romantic comedies, John Cusack has captivated audiences for decades, under the skin of brilliant ordinary men in love in How to be John Malkovich (1999), High Fidelity (2000) or Serendipity (2001). However, a few years ago she embarked on an exhausting streak of disappointing thrillers and movies that should not be remembered.

For a long time, this icon of late 90s cinema has walked in the background and many will wonder what happened to John Cusack? The truth is that in his story there is a mixture of bad decisions, controversial statements and a complex personality. Those who know him closely, like his sister Joan, define him as melancholic and sweet, but also worse eccentric and tremendously political. This is how Joan Cusack spoke of him when the actor received his star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. The truth is that in his Twitter biography, Cusack prefers the phrase “apocalyptic fucking disturber”.

His career in the world of acting began when he was just 16, on stage. It was in the 80s when she made the leap to the movies, with teen movies that broke the box office in the United States. Her first leading role and the one that gave her fame in Hollywood was college love games (1985), a small miracle in the adolescent films of the genre, ingenious and funny that put him in the spotlight to become the new actor of the romantic cliché that he liked so much at that time.

Later came titles like A great love (1989), the scammers (1990) and his first film under the direction of Woody Allen shadows and mist (1991), an irregular film that, however, would allow him to work with the famous filmmaker again, this time as the protagonist in bullets over broadway (1994).

Of all the genres, the romantic comedy seemed to be the perfect glove for the actor. This was demonstrated in How to be John Malkovick (1999) film by Spike Jonze in which he worked alongside the actress of the moment, Cameron Diaz. And of course, High Fidelity (2000), one of the first romantic indie films that ended up becoming a cult film.

He never wanted to be a heartbreaker Along with actresses like Julia Roberts either Catherine Zeta-JonesCusack has fallen in love with his characters for years, but tired of playing heartthrob, well into the 2000s, the actor decided to walk away in another direction. That’s when titles like the natural disaster movie arrive 2012 (2009), which can be seen this Sunday at 1, Missing (2012) or the newspaper boy (2012), along with Nicole Kidman. All of them without a too strong reception among the public. At 56, his private life is also another great mystery. Jealous of the most intimate and personal facet of him, he has hardly been linked to any partner, beyond the actress Jodi Lyn O’Keefe whom he dated for six years. He has never married or had children and all aspects related to it are a great unknown.









David Oyelowo, Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and John Cusack in Cannes, presenting Paperboy (2012) GTRES