Jennifer Lopez takes the surname of Ben Affleck

Rome, 25 Jul – The fairytale wedding – in white and complete with a pink Cadillac – between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that have made millions of Americans dream, have made as many indignant. We refer to the feminist-progressive side that for days has been howling at the scandal for the decision of J.Lo di take the surname of the new husband Affleck. Decision arrived like a bolt from the blue, a cold shower for the champions ofempowerment women who received the newsletter (which has about 219 million recipients) with the new signature: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Grieving Feminists: Lopez becomes Mrs. Affleck

The American writer Jennifer Weiner officially opened the dance of indignation New York Times expressed itself in a grueling jeremiad, blaming Lopez for providing a unforgivable assist to the patriarchy and dealt a symbolic “low blow” to US feminism, which at this moment – thanks to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade – would not enjoy excellent health. The inexorable comparison – now used as parsley – with the dystopian novel (from which a successful television series was taken) concludes the article The Handmaid’s Tale (The handmaid’s tale), which tells of a theocracy in which women forced to reproduce acquire the name of the man appointed to inseminate them. Strange how Weiner forgot to label patriarchy handmaids as well the likes of Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obamato whom no one reproaches for having adopted her husband’s surname.

Are women in the US subservient to patriarchy?

After all, in the United States only 20% decide to keep their maiden name, reveals an analysis of Times. 80%, Weiner cries, choose the Middle Ages, the loss of individual identity, submission to pater familias. Lopez, essentially, by adopting the surname Affleck would have committed the very serious crime of “celebrities who do not follow progressive dictatesAnd must be publicly beaten. Rachael Robnett, a psychologist at the University of Nevada, shares the same opinion as Weiner and adds to the dose: “J.Lo’s choice reflects the greater status and power of men in relationships and in society.” As always, in these reflections there is never room to consider the will of those who make the choice in the first person. It is preferable to infantilize a woman’s decision rather to recognize an effective will in this action. “People consider taking the husband’s surname a nice tradition,” Robnett insisted. “But power is at stake. And power matters ». In this case it seems to matter more the power that feminists claim over the female universe and not only.

Cristina Gauri