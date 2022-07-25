Jennifer Lopez: summer dresses and honeymoon looks

Jennifer Lopez romantic and chic with the Summer Dress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s flashback thrilled romantics around the world, and their secret wedding, held at Little White Chapel, Las Vegas, which was only later revealed, made millions of fans dream. For the Big Day, Jennifer Lopez wore a recycled wedding dress and a second lace creation by Zuhair Murad, featuring a flared cut, an off-the-shoulder corset, and long sleeves. If these wedding dresses have made you dream, you will be happy to know that the show is not over, because on her honeymoon in Europe, Jennifer Lopez brought the perfect summer wardrobe, which focuses on only one element: the Summer Dress. For her romantic trip, in fact, the star showed off all the variations of the classic summer dress proving that it is a cult that always works.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates summer trends with the fluo midi dress

Yesterday, the couple were spotted in Paris shopping at Dior, and then strolling through the streets of the romantic Ville Lumière. Jennifer Lopez wore a cut-out midi dress from Reformation and the small One Stud handbag by Valentino Garavani, with a maxi décor stud. Both pieces were declined in an intense fuchsia. She completed the outfit with a pair of nude sandals with a PVC detail.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Reformation, Valentino Garavani bag Pierre Suu

Jennifer Lopez with the evening caftan, a summer cult that always wins

The day before she had been spotted at the exit of the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris with un elegant floral maxi dress characterized by a rhinestone detail and a pleated pattern. To further embellish the look, a jewel handbag by Dolce & Gabbana.