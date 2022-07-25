Jennifer Lopez celebrates 53 years in Paris with Ben Affleck, the romantic walk hand in hand

Yesterday Jennifer Lopez celebrated 53 years in Paris where she flew with her husband Ben Affleck and children after their wedding in Las Vegas: the couple, taken by fans, gave themselves a romantic walk through the streets of the capital of love.

Ph credits Tik Tok

Jennifer Lopez yesterday, Sunday 24 July, she celebrated 53 years in Paris with her new husband Ben Affleck. Last weekend the American star crowned her dream of love by marrying the actor found after 20 years apart and now she is enjoying her honeymoon in the French capital, together with her children. Saturday night they had dinner in a luxury restaurant, Cheval Blanc, where they were paparazzi by some fans present: yesterday on the occasion of their birthday they gave themselves a romantic walk through the Parisian streets. Then in the evening they went out for dinner, always between the flashes and the screams of the fans.

Jennifer Lopez’s 53 years in Paris

A long romantic walk under the Paris sun is what the newlyweds Ben Affleck and JLo gave themselves: they were photographed on the singer’s birthday as they walked in the large square where the Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre museum are located . In a red dress and high heels, the birthday girl caught the attention of all passersby. A source a Page Six he said that the two crossed the Jardin des Tuileries and had lunch at the LouLou Paris restaurant, before going to visit Dior’s new showroom, La Galerie Dior.

For the evening they went out for dinner, filmed by some fans present near the car in which they were traveling. JLo in a little black dress and high heels greeted the fans, while in his hands he held a green balloon.

Jennifer Lopez’s tears at the Mtv Movie Awards: “Big comeback thanks to Ben Affleck”

The honeymoon after the wedding in Las Vegas

The world-famous star couple has chosen Paris as a destination to celebrate their love. I’m on my honeymoon after the flash wedding celebrated a Las Vegas a few days ago: “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for twenty years“wrote JLo to his fans to communicate the good news. The gossip talked about a big party in Georgia, but apparently the newlyweds would have decided to treat themselves first to a family trip to the capital of love to also celebrate the birthday of the singer who just yesterday launched the new collection of body and face creams of her brand, JLo Beauty.