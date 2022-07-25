Jennifer Lopez, birthday from Mrs. Affleck. JLo becomes JAff? – People

Birthday among the controversies for the new Mrs. Affleck: Jennifer Lopez, on her honeymoon with her new wife Ben Affleck, celebrated her 53th birthday on 24 July, the wedding ring on his finger, while the photos of the paparazzi immortalized kissing and tender caresses in the most romantic city in the world: Paris.

Puerto Rican from the Bronx and influencer ahead of time, JLo crowned her dream of love last weekend, twenty years after her first love story with new husband Ben Affleck. But to upset the happiness of the singer and actress at the halfway point of her fourth marriage was the choice of her announced to the 219 million followers of her newsletter “On the Jlo” which from now on would be called Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

JLo becomes JAff? Initially passed unnoticed, the star’s decision to change her surname to her husband’s left many women baffled: “A submission.

A gesture that does not say ‘I pair with him’ as much as’ I belong to him ”. “In a difficult time for feminism in America, Jennifer Lopez’s choice is” particularly daunting, “the novelist wrote in the ‘New York Times’. Jennifer Weiner that the inevitable reference is to the Gilead of Margaret Atwood’s “Handmaid’s Tale”, the dystopian theocracy in which reproductive women such as June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss) were named after the Commander to whom they were enslaved: “OfFred” or “DiFred”.

In the US, the majority of women actually do this: only 20 percent, according to a 2015 analysis by the Times column The Upshot, continue to keep their surname after marriage. 80 percent assume instead that of the husband, with a gesture that according to Weiner has its roots in the system of patriarchy and the medieval laws in which, for all legal purposes, a wife lost any individual identity at the moment of marriage. In the United States, however, until the 1970s, at least in some states, married women had to use their husband’s surname to vote, obtain a passport or credit card. But gestures matter. Names confer identity. For Rachael Robnett, a psychologist at the University of Nevada, “JLo’s choice reflects the greater status and power of men in relationships and in society.” Imagine for a moment if Ben Affleck had chosen to call himself Lopez: “People consider taking the husband’s surname a nice tradition,” said Robnett. “But power is at stake. And power matters.”

Meanwhile, regardless of the controversy, JLo celebrates with his Ben: after arriving on a private jet, dinner in Le Matignan near the Champs-Élysées, two hours on a park bench frolicking like Peynet’s sweethearts, then shopping in the Marais with their respective children and a stop at the Musee d’Orsay.