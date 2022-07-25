Jennifer Lopez adds the surname Affleck and the controversy breaks out: “A submission”, “Anti-feminist choice”

“Call me Mrs. Affleck“. A week after the intimate and secret wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are confirmed the most discussed couple of the summer. And to make them even more talked about and viral is the unexpected choice of JLowho turned 53 yesterday: while celebrating her birthday around Paris with her new husband, in America she announced to the 219 million followers of her newsletter On the Jlowhich from now on will be called Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. A choice that has infuriated overseas feminists.

JENNIFER LOPEZ CHOOSES HUSBAND’S SURNAME (AND INFRASES FEMINISTS)

Jennifer Lopez’s choice to take her husband’s surname? “Particularly disheartening“, The novelist branded it Jennifer Weiner on New York Timesexplaining that the inevitable reference is to Gilead’s The Handmaid’s Tale from Margaret Atwood, the dystopian theocracy in which women in charge of reproduction such as the protagonist June Osborne were named after the Commander to whom they were enslaved. An observation that in turn triggered a heated debate, with dozens of people criticizing JLo’s decision defining it “a submission” it’s a “anti-feminist choice“. But that’s not exactly new in America, where according to a 2015 analysis published by the Times, “only 20 percent continue to keep their surname after marriage. On the other hand, 80 percent assume that of her husband, with a gesture that according to Weiner has its roots in the system of patriarchy and medieval laws ”, as reported by Ansa.

J.LO PULLS STRAIGHT, BETWEEN HONEYMOON AND NEW BUSINESS

Regardless of the controversy, Lopez enjoys her Parisian honeymoon with Ben Affleck and the children, between walks, shopping, museums and romantic dinners. But he also thinks about business with one eye and to expand his economic empire he has just launched a line of cosmetics for the body, the JLo Body. As if to reiterate that the passage of time on her leaves no traces of her, to launch the new line she posed completely naked, with her iconic b-side in full view. Among the first products presented there is also a firming body balm, which smoothes, compacts and reduces stretch marks. It does not promise miracles, but almost.