Jason Momoa was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles

Jason Momoa – actor known for the roles of Aquaman in the DCEU and Khal Drogo ne Game of thrones – got involved in a car accident last weekend. The magazine reported the news exclusively TMZwho also got some videos that reveal the dynamics of what happened. None of the people involved were seriously injured.

Jason Momoa – the dynamics of the incident told by the police

Some law enforcement officials told TMZ there dynamic of the accident. Momoa was reportedly traveling along Old Topanga Canyon Road, a road near a California town of Calabasas, when a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction tried to get his attention. At that point the driver would have tried to pass the traffic as Momoa was taking a bend and would have crashed into the windshield of the star’s car, a 1970 Oldsmobile. motorcyclist was immediately taken to hospital, although – according to reconstructions – suffered only minor injurieswhich is a few bruises on the legs and a contusion on the thumb.

Jason Momoa is himself a great motorcycle enthusiast and has often posted photos on Instagram that portray his personal “collection”. The actor is currently busy on the set of the tenth chapter of the prolific saga Fast & Furious, Fast X, alongside Vin Diesel and Brie Larson. During the shooting of the film, Momoa also made a stop in Rome, where he allowed himself a private visit to the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel, sparking quite a few controversies. Soon it will then be at the cinema in the second chapter dedicated to Aquaman – Aquaman and the lost kingdom – expected for March 2023 and already in the limelight for the sad story of the process that has seen Amber Heard clash with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

