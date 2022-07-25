Jack Harlow and Drake drive the web crazy with Have A Turn

Jack Harlow’s new album will see the light on May 6th but an awaited collaboration has been stolen ahead of time: Have A Turn in collaboration with Drake.

In Have A Turn Jack Harlow and Drake exchange bars

If there is an artist who has been able to make the most of the last difficult years this is undoubtedly Jack Harlow. In the wake of the success of songs such as Whats Poppin, Way Out And Face of My CityHarlow released her first studio album in the middle of the pandemic.

A release that projected him into wider spheres of success and allowed him to work with the giants of the music industry. Continuing to collect the flowers of his success, the rapper wasted no time and his two new songs Nail Tech And First Class already portend excellent results for the imminent Come Home the Kids Miss You.

The second album will see the light on May 6th but it seems that the wait has become so heavy for some fans that it led to the leak of Have A Turn. A collaboration with Drake in structure and spirit, echoed in his Canadian sound not only by Drake’s long verse but also by the production of 40. Probably reading the two names involved it was clear to expect a banger breaking charts but Have A Turn he presents himself with a lyrical memorandum destined to make his rhymes his strength.

Harlow talks about the initial difficulties in approaching the scene with the label founded by DJ Drama and Don Canon (GenerationNOW). Lil Uzi Vert’s own record label and the pressure to share it with the latter must have marked Jack’s path.

The label used to wonder how I’m supposed to stand next to Vert. Prolly never thought that I would get these legs work

The ensuing success fills the Kentucky rapper with ego and gratitude but Drake pays off Have A Turn a special moment. The wait for the song was so great that yesterday that day it was stolen, breaking the audience even before its actual release. All thanks to a long verse by Drake in which in full style Lemon Pepper Freestyleupdates his fans on what’s on their mind.

No parental guidance I just see divorce. Therapy sessions, I’m in the waiting room, readin ‘Forbes, abandonment issues I’m gettin’ treated for how much water can I fit under the bridge before It overflows?

But it is the more aggressive lines that have attracted attention, lines in which the shadow of his past beef with Pusha T still seems to have a role in his pen.

All I hear is plug talk comin ‘from middleman, all I hear is tall tales comin’ from little men

Like a bolt from the blue, Drake’s goal also seems to be pointing towards an old sentiment dated 2013.

Same ones that say they run the game when they not even in it

The thought inevitably goes to Kendrick Lamar.

We’ll see if the track will be released on Jack Harlow’s new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.