Is the case of your Xiaomi mobile yellowish? Try this to leave it like new

With the passage of time, that transparent case that came with your new Xiaomi or that you bought on Aliexpress to highlight the beautiful color of your mobile has begun to turn a very unpleasant yellow color. Today we tell you how to clean the cover to correct that aspect.

When it comes to the quality of covers, there’s no way around that tone. At the end of the day, what we consider most important is the mobile itself and its design, and we simply want to give it extra protection. Those plastics (regardless of their quality), after a few months, we will almost certainly have a yellowish cover.

How to clean a transparent case to make it look like new

If your cover has reached this situation, you do not need to buy another one, unless you want a new one at all costs. Following our advice, you can return it to its original state, as if you had just bought it.

Soap and water: the method of all life. Giving the cover a rinse with soap and water (warmer is better) will remove most visible dirt and leave the cover looking fresh. Now it’s nice to see it. Isopropyl alcohol: Normally, this type of alcohol is also used to clean electronic devices and components, so why not do it with the cover? Use a microfiber cloth and you will notice the difference. A bath of bleach: infallible against stains, the ads say so. Pouring a bit of bleach into a bowl of water (not too much bleach) is our favorite method of getting that color out of a clear case. Of course, you must do it carefully, since you should not leave the cover for more than 30 minutes and you have to put on gloves yes or yes.

This last method is by far the best of the three when it comes to removing that yellowish color. Of course, do not think that it will work miracles with a cover of the Xiaomi Mi 9 that you bought three years ago, the protagonist of this article, since we have put it on the cover…

A problem with no preventative solution

If it’s not the first time it’s happened to you and you want to avoid it, we’re sorry: you can’t. It doesn’t matter if you spend 4 euros or 20over time, it will succumb to yellow.

We strongly recommend that you look for another material. Now there are cases made of vegan leather and biopolymer materials that rarely stain and that, although they do not bring out the design of the back of your Xiaomi, you will not see a yellowish trace anywhere.