Ikea has the pillow that will help you sleep despite the heat

Ikea is positioned because during this month of July, the high temperatures, even during the night they are causing many Spaniards not to rest as they should. The heat does not give respite even in the wee hours of the morning, a factor that greatly affects the quality and quantity of hours of sleep recommended by experts. From the hand of Ikeayou can mitigate the heat while you sleep with this product to sleep peacefully all night.

The Swedish multinational tries to cover all the needs that we may need in our home or in our daily lives. Due to this heat wave so present in our country, Ikea has decided to put this pad which will give you one cool feeling so you can fall asleep more easily.

A pillow with which you will sleep peacefully

The cooling pad Rexbegonia has been designed with the aim of help you sleep during hot summer nights. This product stands out for its versatility since you can use it by putting it around the pillow or on the mattress. Also, if you want to enhance its refreshing effect, put it in the fridge inside a reusable zipper bag and leave it in the fridge for an hour. Surely when you use it, it will allow you to sleep in one go all night.

The Rexbegonia model is made with breathable material able to absorb moisturea feature that will give you a dry sleeping environment so that your quality of sleep is ideal. In addition, when used over the pillow or mattress, it will protect them and keep them looking like new, extending their life cycle.

You can put it in the fridge for greater freshness

It is not only designed for you to use when you go to sleep, but you can also use this pad when you are sitting down working or watching your favorite series. If we talk about their measurements, they are of 80 (length) x 60 (width) cmperfect to cover your entire upper body when you are lying down or to roll it up in a pillow and feel the freshness on your head.

Although if you want to keep this Rexbegonia pad always in perfect condition, you should know that, when washing it in the washing machine, it should not exceed the 40°C maximum. While if you use a dryer you should choose the low temperature mode, about 60ºC maximum.

It’s time for you to rest as you deserve, falls asleep even during these summer nights with this Rex begonia pad that Ikea has at a devastating price of 9 euros in any of its establishments and on its website.