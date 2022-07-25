If The Last of Us having an event in Fortnite seemed too crazy to be true, that’s because it was

Fortnite’s popularity is due, in part, to the crazy collaborations it’s had over the years. Naruto running through Epic Games’ battle royale is something that, although crazy, it happened, opening the door for us to create almost any type of collaboration without batting an eyelid.

Of course, it is not always true that we are going to see the craziest video game combinations possible in the shooting title. Sometimes rumors begin to spread that, despite expectations, do not come to fruition, and this is the case today. The Last of Us, as curious as it was, won’t be in fortniteand it has been denied by a very important source.

In recent days, various sources, such as the XboxEra podcast and ShiinaBRknown Fortnite insider and leaker, talked about how The Last of Us was going to have a collaboration with the Epic Games game, something that seemed to be confirmed by others many reliable sourcesbut it seems that it will not.

Neil Druckmann, creator of the duology, has decided to break his silence in the face of rumors and, unfortunately, throw a bucket of cold water on his fans. Citing ShiinaBR’s own leakthe creative has been quite emphatic: “I love Fortnite… but there are no plans to [esta colaboración]. false rumor“.

ShiinaBR, for his part, has decided to explain where he got the information from, while also apologizing for unintentionally spreading a false rumor. “I was overconfident, too many people told me about this possible collaboration in the space of a few days. This made me think that this collaboration was practically confirmed, when, in fact, obviously it wasn’t. I should have classified my post as a rumor. I’ll make sure something like this never happens in the future, and I hope you can forgive my mistake.”