Ibrahimovic is exhibited with 40 years: “A different race”

swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic does not usually leave anyone indifferent. His provocative character is usually joined by a spectacular run on the pitch that has caused different reactions. His latest occurrence has been to publish a photograph in which he appears shirtless to show off his fitness at the age of 40. In case anyone had doubts, he has written: “A Different Breed”.

The attacker of Bosnian origin is currently part of the AC Milan after a stint in the United States in the Los Angeles Galaxy. Before he passed through the ranks of the Malmö (team with which he debuted in Sweden in the country’s highest category), the Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands), Juventus Turin (Italy), Inter Milan (Italy), FC Barcelona (Spain), the Paris Saint Germain (France) and the Man Utd (UK), but in the team of Milan It has been in different stages until adding four seasons.

The Swedish striker usually complements his training sessions with the football club with other complementary sessions. For example, Zlatan Ibrahimovic works core and resistance with TRX, calisthenics and other modalities with personal trainers. Furthermore, he has a great flexibility built thanks to his training when he was young in taekwondo classes.

Thus, he has surpassed any comparison with other younger athletes. “time is on my side“, he has joked about his 40 years and the few footballers who have had their leading role with that age on the pitch.

The Swedish striker is still in great shape and has always ruled out retiring. At 40 years old, he can boast of a sculptural and defined body like the one he wears in the photograph with numerous comments praising his fans for his abs and muscles.

