I work at Starbucks, this is the salary of an employee

Find a worked Currently it can be a somewhat complicated task, especially one that meets your expectations and also pays you the fair and sufficient salary to cover your basic needs such as food, housing, payment of electricity, water, etc.

If in your case you have experience as a barista and have considered working in a starbucksone of the most popular international cafeteria chains in the world, we tell you what the average salary an employee receivestake note.

How much do they pay at Starbucks?

The first thing you should know is that to work in this chain, you must be 18 years old and have at least finished high school. One of the advantages is that you do not need to have experience as a barista, although they do give preference to those who do.

The average salary in Mexico for Starbucks workers is 5,250 pesos a month, about 63,000 pesos a year. In some cases, the highest positions receive up to 146,400 pesos a year.

In the vacancies published by the company, a salary of 4,200 pesos is offered for part-time baristas, but if you prefer to work full time, the salary ranges from 5,000 to 7,000 pesos per month.

The company offers two days off in a row during every work week, which is subject to rotation availability depending on the branch. One of the advantages is that Starbucks workers have exclusive discounts for themselves and their families on all Grupo Vips brands.

Similarly, they can take a pack of coffee or tea home weekly. According to company data, 90% of managers have been promoted through internal promotions, having benefits such as flexible hours and desired areas to work.

Taking into account all of the above, if you are determined to get a job in this company, you must send your CV to its official website, where they will also ask you to fill out a form.

