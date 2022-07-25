‘I will not allow moral damage to myself under any circumstances’

Maribel Dominguez broke the silence after being separated from her position as coach of the U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team and the Femexfut initiate an investigation against him.

The members of his coaching staff are also under scrutiny, as some players allegedly reported sexual harassment.

The 43-year-old strategist reported in a statement that she will fully and respectfully abide by any decision that is made. The resolution of the case is expected to be announced today.

“What I will not allow, under any circumstances, is the moral damage towards me and my family, which have been caused by alleged accusations that impact my values, integrity, honesty and transparency that have characterized me throughout my career as a footballer and trainer”, can be read in the document that he shared on his social networks.

It will reserve the right to “proceed legally and go to the last consequences, if the distorted, malicious and unsubstantiated opinions and assertions are maintained, since this trial has also occurred on social platforms.”

In recent days, several media outlets have published testimonials from players who had her as a coach, who claim that at some point she asked them to give her a kiss.

Maribel Dominguez is waiting to be notified if he will continue in the technical direction of the U-20 Women’s Mexican National Teamalthough a few days ago they announced Ana Galindo as his replacement.

