I Am Groot: released the trailer for the animated series

Baby Groot is coming! Marvel Studios have released the first trailer for its animated series, I am Groot. The short official synopsis reveals that the original short film series will follow “the glory days of Baby Groot growing up and getting into trouble among the stars.” We last saw Groot as a teenager in Avengers: Endgame. However, the Disney + series seems to go back to its origins to show us the adventures of the Baby Groot that we have all come to love. I Am Groot will show Baby Groot’s adventures in the Galaxy, distant from the other Guardians. Each episode will show a different moment from the character’s childhood.

Vin Diesel will voice the character

The show features the (heavily altered) voice of Vin Diesel as Groot. Kirsten Lepore is the author and director of the short films; At the Marvel animation panel at Comic-Con, she revealed that Marvel has already ordered an additional batch of I Am Groot shorts. I Am Groot will consist of 5 shorts, all of which will be made available worldwide on the Disney + platform on August 10th.

Apparently the show will remain lonely as it is a series of animated shorts and not traditional animated entertainment. “They are animated shorts, so not necessarily part of the Guardians sagaI Am Groot director and producer James Gunn confirmed on Twitter two months ago. In a later tweet, Gunn added that shorts are “canons unto themselves, I would say”. We remember that Groot is a fictional character from the Marvel Comics comic created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers. He first appears in Tales to Astonish n. 13 (November 1960). In his first appearance, Groot was a huge sentient anthropomorphic tree of extraterrestrial origin. Arriving on Earth to abduct and study humans, he was killed by termites unleashed by Leslie Evans. Xemnu later duplicated it for use against the Hulk, but Groot was defeated.