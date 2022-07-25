How to wear this trend in an elegant key

Do you still have your ripped jeans? It’s no secret that fashion comes and goes. And with the current craze for ’90s trends (butterflies, cargo pants, and low cuts), now is the time for ripped jeans. So it is clear to us that fashion will always resort to the nostalgia factor.

Naturally, Hailey Beiber, Rihanna and Bella Hadid have already embraced the trend with holes that we also saw on the runways of Balenciaga, Givenchy and Brandon Maxwell.

But this time it is not skinny or straight models that are worn, but wide and baggy jeans. It is not about buying new models, but about finding one in your closet that reminds you of Kurt Cobain in his most grunge years.

Styling ripped jeans is also not too complicated. The key? Consider proportions and stick to simple pieces to draw all the attention to your holey pants.

Looking for a wide boot style? Wear a cropped top on top. A good reference is Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga jeans (those didn’t have any holes, unfortunately, but they’re the perfect model).

To soften the look, pair it with a pair of pointed toe heels to max out the Gen-Z style in 2022.

——————————————————-

You may also be interested in:

• All Sport in: La Deportiva

• listen to the notes most important in: LT20 Radio Junin

• Listen to LT20 Radio Junín in LIVE: listen now