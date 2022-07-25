How to view clipboard history on Mac

We will teach you how to view your clipboard history on Mac in a few easy steps.

The clipboard has always been fundamental part of all devices, both computers and mobiles. This feature, for the purpose of save timeeither when performing some work or researchIt allows copy information and dispose of it for stick it in any program or empty field.

For this reason, it is a feature that remains of great importance today. And in the Apple ecosystem this is not different. In fact, it is the best way to enjoy this function, due to the Awesome integration of your products.

However, not all users understand the potential of this feature or how to see what they have copied. For this reason, we have prepared this guide in which we will tell you how you can view and access history from the clipboard from your MacOS computer.

What is the clipboard on the Mac and how does it work?

The clipboardis a function that allows you save time to the copy information Y paste it later in empty fields more quickly. It is also capable of storing the copied data in the cloud for use in the moment you need it.

Apple has improved this characteristic, integrating a function of synchronization from the clipboard using your Apple ID or account.

For this reason, MacOS computers have a universal clipboardwhich you can use in all your devices in which you have signed in with your Apple ID. This means that if you have copied any text, image or information, you can dispose of them automatically in any of the teams that are synchronized with your account iCloud.

This universal clipboard it will work, as long as the devices are close, and have the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on.

Thanks to this option, you can increase your productivity by simplifying the tasks of copying and pasting in any of your company devices. Also, you can display elements what did you copy previously in you Mac or in one of your equipment.

How can you see the clipboard on the Mac

If you wonder how you can use the clipboard function, don’t worry, just follow these steps:

It first what you should do is press the keys Command + C about him File, Archive What do you want copy .

what you should do is press the keys Command + C about him What do you want . then you direct to the folder or file where you want paste the contentpressing Command +V.

You should know that the clipboard on your Mac only save a previously copied item.

For this reason all computers possess a secondary clipboardwhich we will talk about later, and which can be help in these cases.

For view clipboard on your MacOS computer, you need to follow these steps:

It first what you should do is start the application “finder” on your Mac.

what you should do is “finder” on your Mac. Then touch Edit and select the option “Show clipboard” on the menu.

“Show clipboard” on the menu. Now, if you a new window will appear on the screenthat you will show the latest content that you copied on the Mac.

The clipboard on your Mac does not have much memoryso it only keeps track of what last you copied.

However, if you really want enhance functionality from the clipboard on your Mac, you can download other specialized applications in this task, which do not have as many limitations.

One of the most recommended programs it is Pastawhich is special for Mac devices and takes care of save everything you copy to clipboard for reuse them whenever you wantas well as including many features to benefit productivity. Also, you can open this app through a keyboard shortcutso you will have a quick access to it whenever you need it, which is always good.

How you can make use of the secondary clipboard on Mac

Mac devices have a second clipboardas we have already mentioned, with which you can copy new information without losing which you copied earlier.

Perhaps it will have happened to you that you have copied some information and you forget, so you copy a new element. What happens when you do this is that the second thing you recorded replaces the first, so you lose it and have to find the source again to copy it.

But this it can be avoided with the second mac clipboardwhich has been developed for this one kind of situations in which you could need copy two elements and keep them until you have to glue them.

Next, we will list the steps you must follow to be able to use this backup clipboard.

It first what you should do is copy the content what you need, pressing the key Control + K, to cut.

what you should do is what you need, pressing the key Control + K, to cut. Afterwards, you must press the key Ctrl + Y to paste the content at the selected destination.

Using this method the original content will not be overwritten when you copy a new information.

As you can see, the key combination that you use to activate the primary clipboard is different from the secondary one, in this way, users they cannot be confused.

How you can delete clipboard history on Mac

exist two ways to delete history clipboard on your Mac, and then we will tell you what they are.

The first is restart your device Thus will clear the history on the Mac clipboard

Thus on the Mac clipboard The second is Start the program Finderthen go to Applications and then to Terminal. In this window you must copy and paste the following command to delete history from the clipboard on the Mac: pbcopy < /dev/null.

In this way, using any of these two methods you will have achieved delete your history from the clipboard on the Mac.

What limitations does the Mac clipboard have?

The Mac clipboard has a series of limitationswhich can decrease effectiveness of this function.

This is because your memory is limited and alone Allows you to store the last data that was copiedanother of its limitations is that its sync function it is exclusive to its Apple ecosystem.

Also, if you get to present some kind of problem to the access universal clipboard of your Mac, you must sign out of your iCloud account in each device Apple and log in again. With this you will solve this small inconvenience.