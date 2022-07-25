how to activate security and protect the account of children and minors

Although Roblox has its own reporting system to prevent inappropriate content from being displayed in the chat or on players’ clothing, thanks to the Parental control you can further adjust the elements that the little ones will be able to see.

The idea is that, in an easy and comfortable way, you can limit options such as access to chat or prevent games from being played. Roblox that are outside the controlled list for minors of the platform itself. We tell you how to activate the child safety.

How to activate parental controls in Roblox

To activate the roblox parental controls you just have to follow the following steps. Keep in mind that if the account is configured for minors, the account restrictions will already be activated by default:

Sign in to the account.

Anger settings .

. Choose setting .

. Choose security.

In section restrictions of bill Click on the button to activate it.

Click on the button to activate it. Activation will be notified with the message “Account restrictions currently enabled“.

The account of Roblox it is already protected to avoid problems with chat or games inappropriate for the minor’s age. If at any time you want to reactivate it, you simply have to follow the same process and click on Account Restrictions again to remove the restriction.

