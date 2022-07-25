canadian actor Ryan Gosling He is one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood. Although he is known for his appearance in movies like La La Land, The Notebook and Drive, he has been involved in a lot of successful projects.

Gosling was born on November 12, 1980 in Ontario, Canada, and is currently 42 years old. Her parents were Mormons and they divorced when she was only 13 years old. Ryan and his sister were raised by his mother.

When I was 12 years old, Gosling He joined The Mickey Mouse Club, a place from which stars like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears also came. At age 17, Gosling dropped out of high school to begin his acting career. It was then that he landed small roles in teen series like Goosebumps, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Breaker High, among others.

Ryan Gosling has participated in a large number of successful movies.

Gosling He rose to fame in 2004 when he starred in the romantic film “The Notebook” opposite Rachel McAdams. She would later go on to star in some critically acclaimed films like Half Nelson, Fracture, and Lars and the Real Girl.

Between 2010 and 2011, Gosling He starred in such successful movies as Blue Valentine, Crazy Supid Love, and Drive. After taking time away from acting, she came back with everything starring in big movies like The Big Short, La La Land and Blade Runner 2049.

Related news

How much is Ryan Gosling’s fortune

According to calculations made by the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, the fortune of Ryan Gosling exceeds the $70 million.

Gosling has two daughters with his partner Eve Mendeswith whom he has been in a relationship since 2011 when they began dating while filming the movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

The Canadian actor is one of the owners of a restaurant located in Beverly Hills called Tagine. According to him, he bought the restaurant “on an impulse” and spent a year renovating it.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.