how much are the custom cars of the Kardashians worth

From Kim Kardashian’s plush Lamborghini to Kylie Jenner’s Rolls with pink leather interior, let’s find out how much the Kardashian sisters spent to customize their cars and how much they are worth now.

Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus

Kim Kardashian spent more than 70,000 euros for her plush Lamborghini while Kylie Jenner would have paid around 20,000 euros for a Rolls Royce with a custom pink leather interior. Each customization of a sports car also increases insurance costs. Changes made by Kendall Jenner to her car’s engine have in fact add approximately 66.7% to her insurance cost each year. We understand how much Kardashian cars are worth today.

Kim Kardashian in her white wool Lamborghini Urus

After Kim Kardashian had her Lamborghini Urus covered in white wool, both inside and out, it became the most expensive car owned by a showman. The current value of the Lamborghini would be around 600,000 euros. The changes have been estimated at 70,600 euros spent which are added to the price paid for the car itself. And according to reports in the latest Confused.com study, car modifications made by celebrities drive up insurance costs.

The “wool” wrap used by Kim Kardashian is inspired by her SKIMS line which has increased annual insurance costs by 25% on the car, so the customization is worth 37.7% of the original price of the super sports vehicle making it the car most expensive owned by a celebrity. Furthermore, the Lamborghini Urus is not Kim Kardashian’s only sports car, but the well-known entrepreneur also owns one Mercedes Maybach, paid 173.306 euros, which was customized in gray. In this case the changes cost € 20,605 and increased his annual insurance payments by 5.6%.

Kim Kardashian in front of her Mercedes Benz Maybach

There Rolls Royce Ghost from Kylie Jenner On the outside it looks like a typical black British luxury car but on the inside, once the doors are opened, you can see how personalized it has been. Kylie Jenner has in fact covered the interior of her Rolls Royce in customized pink leather and with a series of hidden engravings such as the writing “Stormi’s Mom“. To the initial cost of the car of 273,771 euros, the expenses for the modifications that are estimated on the 18,732 euros. In this way, the insurance costs for your luxury car also increase by 15% more every year.

Kylie Jenner’s Rolls Royce Ghost

Kylie Jenner also owns one Mercedes Benz G-Wagonpaid 125,767 euros, which he did customize by making it all orange externally and spending 9,352 euros more. In this way, the insurance costs increased by 13.3%. “The add-ons for car safety – explains lex Kindred, auto insurance expert at Confused.com – such as immobilizers, trackers and alarms can reduce the insurance premium. However, modifications such as flared wings, spoilers and custom casings are likely to increase the insurance risk for theft or accidents. “.

Kylie Jenner’s Rolls Royce Ghost

There Rolls Royce Wraith from Kendall Jenner has an original price of 303,000 euros. However, the model has made a number of changes to the engine to have more power and these customizations have increased insurance costs by approximately 66.7% because the car is in danger of driving at a higher speed in this way.