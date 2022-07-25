Housing ‘high’ cushions drop in sales – El Financiero

lack of Inventorythe rise in the steel and the uncertainty by acquire a Houseare the main problems faced by the developers Javer, Consorcio Ara and Vinte, which in the first half of the year sold 10 thousand 772 households newa 10 percent lower volume compared to the same period in 2021.

The lower placement of units has been accentuated with the economic crisis behind the pandemicalthough the income of the largest homebuilders that report to the Mexican stock exchange (BMV), have managed to stay due to the price increase in the value of real estate.

In total, the income reported by these firms totaled 8 thousand 971 million pesos, an increase of 4.2 percent per year.

They write less. (Special)

The homeowners indicated that their marketing levels have recovered, although not to pre-pandemic volumes, however, the largest issue they face is the lack of inventory, the rising prices of raw materials such as steel, cement and fuel.

Javer compensates for a drop in sales volume, with a rise in prices

In the first half of the year, the middle and residential housing developer Javer was the issuer that reported the largest drop of 13.4 percent per year in titled units with 5,964 units. However, in the same period, the average price per house placed increased, which allowed the company to record an annual increase of 14.1 percent in income, which mitigated the impact of the lower number of houses sold so far this year. .

In that sense, the income achieved by Javer in the first six months of the year reached 3.8 billion pesos, of which 65.6 percent came from the middle-income segment, 33.7 percent from residential and only 0.1 percent from social interest.

The company’s net income reached 124 million pesos and operating cash flow reached 538 million pesos, a rise 18 and 5 percent per year, respectively.

René Martínez, general director of Javer, said that, despite the environment, the company will continue to invest to increase its offer in the second half of the year.

“This quarter we began the deed of five subdivisions, three of the medium segment and two of residential, located in Jalisco and Nuevo León, which together will deed more than 4,800 homes in the coming years. During the second half of the year we estimate the inauguration of another three projects, in order to reach a total of eight openings”, he explained in a conference with analysts.

Banks gain participation with Ara

Consorcio Ara, a developer with a presence in the center and southeast of the country, reported a drop of 5.2 percent in sold units during the first half of the year, with greater participation in the most expensive segments such as the medium and residentialwhich in turn reconfigured the origin of the financing granted for the purchase of housing.

However, from January to June of this year, Ara sold 3,126 new houses, which added total income of 3,410.9 million pesos, an increase of 10 percent compared to the first half of 2021. He stressed that the financing of institutions such as the Infonavit with his credit Traditional went from having a 51.5 percent stake in 2021 to 46.2 percent this year.

In contrast, loans granted by banks and not accredited increased their share from 17.4 percent to 24.1 percent.

In this regard, Germán Ahumada Russek, CEO of Ara, explained that the firm still faces challenges important as a economic growth more moderate, and inflation that hit the development and sale of affordable housing.

Vinte moves sales with proptech

Vinte, with projects near the Santa Lucía, Cancún and Monterrey airports, among other places, sold 1,682 new houses in the first half of the year, a drop of 6.8 percent per year.

The company began to develop a strategy with several proptech firms such as Xante, Homie, Yave and Casa Bravo, to move inventories through the platform for sale and rent.

“In 2022 we created Xante, a subsidiary of Vinte, which has already closed the full cycle of six operations in several of our markets for an amount of 5.3 million pesos. Likewise, this year our three investments in the proptech and fintech ecosystem have continued to drive our strategic participation”, commented Sergio Leal Aguirre, executive president of Vinte.

The income of the developer of living place for the first six months of this year they added a total of 1,760.9 million pesos, that is, 5 percent more than in the same period of 2021, while their net profit grew 14.2 percent to 181.2 million pesos in the first semester.

The firm trusts that the economic indicators improve in the remainder of the year, despite the threat of inflation.