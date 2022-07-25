His mother-in-law defends him from criticism

On November 2, the actor Chris Pratt He made a publication on his Instagram account where he praised his daughter’s state of health Lyla Maria who he had with katherine schwarzeneggerHowever, some fans took his words as a hint towards his ex-partner, anna farisAlready Jack Pratt, the son he shares with her, and they criticized him harshly; so now her mother-in-law, Mary Shrivercame to his defense.

“Guys, seriously, look at the way he looks at me. Find someone who looks at you like that. We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter. She chews so hard that sometimes I put on my headphones so I don’t hear her”, were the words of the star of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ that generated controversy.

Pratt was married to Faris for nine years and as a result of their relationship they had Jack, who is now 12 years old. The little boy was born prematurely and suffered from a brain hemorrhage during childbirth, so he currently has slight physical disabilities. That is why the actor’s phrase was described as in bad taste and many people asked to cancel it.

Given all the negative comments she received, Maria Shriver, mother of Katherine Schwarzenegger, sent a message to her son-in-law, “Today I want to remind you what a good man you are. What a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son-in-law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have!”

Shriver added, “I love you, Chris. Still so wonderful, rise above the noise. Your children love you, your family loves you, your wife loves you, what a beautiful life. I’m proud of you”.

Chris Pratt at the 2016 Venice Film Festival in Italy Getty Images

Chris Pratt showed that the criticism had affected his mood, because the next day he returned to social networks and sent a message to his followers, “Last night I went to bed a little upset and depressed, and I woke up feeling bad and I didn’t want to exercise.”

However, the actor, who is known to be very attached to his evangelical religion, found a way to overcome it, “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and came out of the woods and ran, I would feel better, however, I just didn’t want to do it. I didn’t mean to and I did it anyway and my god I was right. He felt amazing. I came out of the woods, my blood pumped.”

He finally made a recommendation to his fans, “If you’re feeling down today, maybe you could exercise or maybe listen to some good worship music or communicate; because it really helped me this morning.”

Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 to 2018, previously the actress had a marriage with Ben Indra. In interviews she has given in the past she has talked about what she believes has made her relationships not work, “I’ve been married twice. My other two marriages were to actors, and I think we didn’t do a great job of removing the competition.”

However, in May 2021, he gave an interview where he revealed that during his relationship with Pratt he ignored several warning signs, “At some point, I realized that there were a lot of things that I ignored and that I really should not have done. ”.

