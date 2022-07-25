Home » Singers » Demi Lovato overdosed, risked dying: “Here’s what saved me”

The tragic past of the singer Demi Lovato has always been in the public domain: many know that the artist had to fight with drugsL’self-harm and the psychological problems, which had dragged her into an endless spiral of hell. Only four years ago Demi had risked dying from an overdose: in fact, although there was a point in her career where she seemed to have recovered, unfortunately she had relapsed into addiction again. To the point of risking her life. In a recent interview with DailyMailthe singer said she has finally achieved serenity and happiness. To save her was only a great willpower and a long path of rehabilitation that was not always easy to follow, also because having achieved success from a very young age, certain “bad habits” were by now rooted.

Bulimia, alcohol abuse and self-harm: Demi Lovato’s past

The powerful voice of Demi Lovato has made her one of the most appreciated artists of her generation: few performances manage to excite like hers. Through her singing skills, the singer transmits the same determination that she found after the darkest periods: to never forget what she went through, she tattooed the words “Stay Strong” or “Stay strong” on her wrists, right where she had tempted to cut his veins. Finally Demi says she has managed to accept herself and her body, without needing to punish herself with self-harm ordrug abusewhich he admitted to having used daily previously. Demi also confessed to having tried everything in order to cloud her conscience: even sobriety is a relatively recent achievement for her, coming after years of transgression and unregulated vices.

Demi Lovato spills out the bag: “Disney is an unhealthy environment for a little girl”

Lovato began taking singing lessons and working from an early age, until she achieved success as the protagonist of the musical. Camp Rockin which he acted together with the three Jonas Brothers. At the time, Demi was just a teenager and was overwhelmed by the train of popularity too soon: from there all her problems began. Her fate is common to that of many stars and artists who started under the aegis of Disney. Among these, how not to mention Miley Cyrus: she too has widely criticized the strong pressures she suffered as a child and the impact this had on her once she grew up. Not to mention Britney Spears, who began working at an early age singing at the US Mickey Mouse Club, only to explode with enormous success, interrupted when the singer literally went out of her mind. This is because, as Demi herself explained, a child of that age should not work, but live a normal life like all her peers.