HER, the spell of a phantasmagoric and Oscar-winning artist

There is the last summer appointment of the “Tener-a-mente” Festival and the time comes for the Italian public to get acquainted with the phantasmagoric HERwhich arrives in Gardone Riviera for the only tricolor date of its international tour.

On the lake view stage of the Vittoriale, the Californian singer-songwriter with the curious stage name (born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) will perform this evening, Monday, at 9.15 pmbringing as a dowry an interpretative charisma that is considered amazing, even in relation to the young age.

The artist

Born in 1997, HER is among the best exponents of the contemporary rhythm ‘n blues scene, as confirmed by the numbers of his short career: five Grammy Awards out of twenty-one nominations and over eight million copies sold, including singles and albums, in the United States alone. The first approach of the African American artist (with Latin ancestry) to the world of entertainment dates back to 2009, when she is only twelve, with the participation in the talent show “The Next Big Thing”, where she performs under the name of Gabriella, that of baptism.

At the age of fourteen, however, he signs his first contract with RCA and chooses his stage name HER, acronym for “Having Everything Revealed” (Having Revealed Every Thing) with which she publishes – between 2016 and 2017 – the three ep of the “HER” collection: an extraordinary debut that allows her to get noticed worldwide, thanks to the numerous awards received from the most important world media who count her in the list of R&B performers to listen to and know in 2017.

Two years later, she publishes her debut ellepi “I Used To Know Her”, and in the meantime he collaborates with famous artists (including Daniel Caesar, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran), performing in the most important music festivals, from Coachella to Rock in Rio. In 2020, HER earns five Grammy Award nominations, as well as winning the MTV Video Music Awards with the song “I Can’t Breathe” – a heartbreaking scream of pain and protest written in the wake of George Floyd’s murder – and Soul Train Music Award in the category “female R&B and Soul artist”.

The Oscar

In 2021, a further step in his path, when HER even grabs an Oscar for best original song: it’s “Fight For You”very rhythmic soul and star piece of the soundtrack of “Judas and the Black Messiah”, directed by Shaka King.

In the same year, HER releases «Back of My Mind», an album that reveals its most intimate side: embellished with an excellent production, it is a variegated and multifaceted record – full of complex melodies and exuberant arrangements – ranging from black music more traditional to current sounds such as trap, accompanied by texts full of cultural and social tensions, between Black Lives Matter and Women Empowerment.

