‘He was very macho, and it was all about him’: Kate Moss says she felt ‘vulnerable and scared’ during photo shoot with Mark Wahlberg in 1992

Kate Moss opened up about her 1992 photo shoot with Mark Wahlberg and recalled how working with the actor made her feel “vulnerable”.

The 48-year-old model opened up about her famous underwear campaign with Wahlberg for Calvin Klein during an appearance on Desert Island Discs from BBC Radio 4.

When Moss was asked by host Lauren Laverne how she “remembered that shoot,” Moss admitted she didn’t have a great time working with her then-co-star and claimed the event was “all about him.”

“Not great memories,” the supermodel said of the photo shoot. The campaign consisted of black and white photographs that captured Moss in topless with Wahlberg.

“He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a large entourage. I was just a model,” she added.

Laverne asked the model if she “felt objectified,” to which Moss replied, “Yes, completely.”

“And vulnerable and scared,” the 51-year-old continued. “I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that.”

Moss later described how he “seriously wasn’t feeling well” before the photo shoot. She recounted that she “couldn’t get out of bed” for “a week or two” and she had “severe anxiety”.

In 2012, Moss discussed his unease during this Calvin Klein shoot in an interview with Vanity Fair. During that conversation, Moss shared that he had a “nervous breakdown” and thought he was “going to die.”

“I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18 years old, when I had to go to work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts,” he said at the time. “I didn’t feel like myself at all. I felt really bad for hitting on this beefy guy. I did not like. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought he was going to die.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

For his part, Wahlberg told Guardian in 2020 that he was “probably a little rough” at the time, but noted that he and Moss aren’t on bad terms.

“I wasn’t very… worldly, let’s just say that,” he explained. “But I have seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, greeted each other and exchanged compliments.”

In another part of the interview Desert Island DiscsMoss shared even more details about her modeling career, recalling a “horrible experience” when she was 15 years old. She claims that she was asked to remove her bra at a photo shoot.

“I was only 15 years old, probably, and he said, ‘Take your shirt off,’ and I took my shirt off. And so she was very shy about my body,” she explained. “And he said ‘Take off your bra,’ and I could feel something was wrong, so I grabbed my things and ran away. I think he sharpened my instincts. I can spot a bug a mile away.”