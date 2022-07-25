He tried to bring Chicharito back, De Luisa found out and now they kick him out of Tri

He wanted Chicharito back and they kick him out of Tri

July 24, 2022 7:55 p.m.

According to ESPN, Gerardo Martino and Javier Hernández would have held the last conversation prior to their possible return, where said possibility was ruled out, however, Yon de Luisa took action in this regard.

The meeting between Chicharito and Gerardo Martino was proposed led and managed by Gerardo Torrado, former director of national teams, who left his post for Jaime Ordiales to take over.

Although the crisis of the lower elections was the pretext for Gerardo Torrado to leave the Mexican National Team, according to Universal Deportes, another of the reasons why the director was fired was because he tried to bring Chicharito al Tri back.

Martino didn’t love Chicharito?

According to the same source, Gerardo Martino would have agreed to said meeting with Chicharito to know his reasons and see the possible lifting of the veto, however, Javier Hernández did not give his arm to twist to apologize to the directors of Femexfut and they remain outside the Tri.