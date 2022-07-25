he finds himself up against an entire stadium because of Shakira

During the friendly Barcelona-Real Madrid, Gerard Piqué was heavily booed. For the defender you whistle every time he touched the ball. On the stands choirs for Shakira.

Many top-tier teams are in the United States to play friendly matches. The first ‘Clasico’ of the season was held in Las Vegas between Barcelona And real Madrid, which is actually never a friendly match. Jordi Alba and Vinicius went into a rage and started a fight, in the end the Catalans won (1-0, Raphinha’s goal). But the scene took it all, in spite of himself, Gerard Piquéwho was booed by the spectators who did not forgive him the end of the marriage with Shakira.

Piqué certainly experienced an unexpected situation, that he expects the whistles at the Bernabeu but certainly did not think he would hear them for himself at Las Vegas. The defender enters the field in the second half and begins his very personal ordeal. Because from that moment on, it rains whistles for him.

Every time he touches the ball, a good portion of the spectators who have targeted him give him buuu and chants, anything but positive. According to ‘Marca’, the Allegiant Stadium whistled Piqué over the question concerning his separation from ShakiraColombian singer who has been romantically linked for over a decade to the central Catalan.

It didn’t really take a great investigator to figure it out. Considering that there is a large South American communication in Las Vegas that in this separation is on the side of Shakira and considering that then at a certain point some choruses were hummed in favor of Shakira. Just when Piqué touched the ball a part of the stadium screamed: “Shakira, Shakira, Shakira”.

A paradoxical situation that was not ignored even by the Barcelona players, Jordi Alba answered a question about boos to Piqué very honestly: “I don’t know what these whistles are due to. We heard them. I don’t think he cares much. We already know him. It’s admirable. Zero pressure for him. I think it motivates him even more.”